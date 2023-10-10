Bone Densitometer Market Poised For 4.5% Expansion By 2026: Market Analysis

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 9, 2023 3:31 am - Global bone densitometer market is driven by factors such as the aging population, technological advancements, fragility fractures, and bone-related disorders, but the high cost of these devices is expected to limit market expansion.

A bone densitometer, usually known as a dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) machine, is a device that is used to determine the rate at which ionizing radiation is absorbed by a specific area of the skeleton. DXA is a straightforward, noninvasive method. A bone densitometer measures bone loss by using ultrasonography or X-rays to create images of the interior of the body (often the lower (or lumbar) spine and hips).

Rising Utilization of Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) in Diverse Applications Boosts the Global Bone Densitometer Market

DEXA is the preferred approach for diagnosing and monitoring osteoporosis since it evaluates the most important parameters objectively. It is also useful for determining body composition and its distribution by location. In recent years, additional applications have been discovered, such as vertebral morphometry through the study of the lateral spine, prosthesis integration in orthopedics, and lipodystrophy and lipoatrophy in HIV+ patients. In addition, DEXA is less costly than other imaging modalities, with significantly shorter scan periods and radiation exposure.

Evaluation of bone mineral density (BMD) in postmenopausal women drives demand in the Global Bone Densitometer Market

Postmenopausal women are more prone to osteoporosis. This is because the decreased amount of estrogen hormone after menopause causes considerable bone loss. Several studies have shown that in the first five years after menopause, women lose up to 10% of their bone mass. It is regarded as the gold standard for diagnosing osteoporosis and predicting fracture risk using algorithms such as the Fracture Risk Assessment Tool.

Integration of Quantitative Ultrasound (QUS) for Estimating Bone Mineral Status in Children Increases Bone Densitometer Market Growth

QUS is a newer, noninvasive method of assessing bone mineral state in the peripheral skeleton. QUS techniques, in addition to bone density, give some structural information that may be useful in evaluating fracture risk. The QUS approach is safe, simple, and inexpensive. The gadgets are portable, the measurements take only a few minutes, and they are radiation-free. These QUS traits are especially useful in determining bone mineral status in youngsters.

North America dominates the bone densitometer market, followed by Europe and APAC. The growing incidence of osteoporosis, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, technical improvements in bone densitometer devices, and the presence of significant market participants in the area all contribute to North America's big position.

Competitive Landscape Analysis of the Bone Densitometer Market

Some of the major companies operating in the market include GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., BeamMed Ltd., Echolight S.P.A, Scanflex Healthcare AB, and Medonica Co. Ltd, among others.

Companies Using Organic and Inorganic Growth tactics to Increase their Bone Densitometer Market Share

To gain market share, key players in this market are utilizing different business tactics such as collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches.

For instance,

In February 2022, Echolight Medical and Aurora Spine Corporation signed a collaborative co-marketing agreement. The cooperative collaboration will most likely aid Aurora in combining Echolight's bone health assessment capabilities with its unique DEXA Technology-based patient-matched implants, as well as in promoting Echolight's products.

In July 2021, DMS Imaging announced the extension of its white-label manufacturing contract for the FUJIFILM Healthcare Group

