Chronicles Of Victory: October 10, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020 in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with liberation of
Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian
occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the fourteenth day of the Second
Karabakh war:
- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an
interview to Russian RBK TV channel.
- The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and
Armenia was held in Moscow. Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire in Karabakh.
The ceasefire was then roughly violated by Armenia. Armored
vehicles of Armenia which violated the ceasefire were
destroyed.
- Intense battles continued during the night, heavy combat
equipment of Armenia was destroyed . The Armenian armed forces
intensively fired at Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi
and Fuzuli districts. Remains of a ballistic target fired by
Armenia at Mingachevir and destroyed in the air have been found . The radar station in Khojaly was destroyed.
- The Armenian S-300 and other military equipment and artillery
batteries were destroyed in Gubadly.
- The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on fires in Azerbaijani civilian
facilities as a result of firing from Armenian armed forces.
