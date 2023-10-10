Armenia To Endure Greater Losses As It Wastes Days To Sign Peace Treaty - Secretary Of Security Council

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Every wasted day before the signing of the peace treaty brings Armenia closer to even greater losses, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ramil Usubov said in his article published in the official media, Trend reports.

