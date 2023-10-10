Armenia To Endure Greater Losses As It Wastes Days To Sign Peace Treaty - Secretary Of Security Council


10/10/2023 2:19:05 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Every wasted day before the signing of the peace treaty brings Armenia closer to even greater losses, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ramil Usubov said in his article published in the official media, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN10102023000187011040ID1107218133

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search