Ukrainian Air Defenses Shoot Down 27 Shahed Drones In Southern Regions Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 27 out of 36 Russian Shahed one-way attack UAVs in the southern regions on the night of October 9 to 10.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Russian troops launched the drones from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian forces destroyed 27 Shahed-131/136 in the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.