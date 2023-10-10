Russians Kill Resident Of Donetsk Region On Oct 9

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military killed a resident of the Donetsk region on Monday, October 9.

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On October 9, the Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in the village of Kostiantynivka. Four more people in the region were wounded in the past 24 hours," he said.

Moroz said it was currently impossible to determine the total number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Photo: Ihor Moroz / Facebook