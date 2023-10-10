Four Wounded In 79 Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck Ukraine's southern Kherson region 79 times on Monday, October 9, wounding four people.

Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 79 shelling attacks, firing 443 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, tanks, aircraft, and UAVs. The enemy fired 28 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit residential areas in settlements, a library in Kherson, and a cultural center in the Beryslav district.

On October 8, Russian troops shelled the village of Kindiika in the Kherson region. An 11-year-old girl was injured. She is in a coma.