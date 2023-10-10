(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Progress on share buyback programme

ING announced today that, in line with the launch of our €1.5 billion share buyback programme announced on 11 May 2023, we repurchased 2,115,196 shares during the week of 2 October 2023 up to and including 6 October 2023.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €12.50 for a total amount of €26,431,558.84. For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ING website at .

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 118,385,878 ordinary shares at an average price of €12.92 for a total consideration of €1,529,076,245.33.

To date approximately 101.94% of the announced total value of the share buyback programme has been completed. The programme exceeds 100% due to the performance arrangements, including the average price per share, with our executing broker for the programme. The broker will continue to repurchase shares until the performance arrangements have been fulfilled. The programme will therefore end up slightly in excess of €1.5 billion. The excess shares will be funded by the executing broker.

