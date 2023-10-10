(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q3-2023
RESULTS ON 9 NOVEMBER 2023
London, 10 October 2023 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) will release its Q3-2023 financial results on Thursday 9 November, before the LSE market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 9 November, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link:
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website .
CONTACT INFORMATION
| For Investor Relations Enquiries:
| For Media Enquiries:
| Martino De Ciccio
| Brunswick Group LLP in London
| Deputy CFO and Head of Investor Relations
| Carole Cable, Partner
| +44 203 011 2723
| +44 7974 982 458
|
|
