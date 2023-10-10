BAS Part Sales Announces 3Rd Major Expansion Of 2023, Marking A Game-Changing Year In Aviation Part Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The company also launched its ingenious mobile app for airplane parts – the only one of its kind in the world.

GREELEY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BAS Part Sales, LLC , the frontrunner in used aviation part sales , is proud to announce its third significant expansion for the year. With this new move, the company has acquired an additional hangar at its Greeley, CO airport headquarters, further enhancing its robust operational capabilities.This latest acquisition boosts BAS Part Sales' presence at Greeley Airport to a striking 63,000 square feet of climate-controlled hangar space, dedicated to warehousing aviation parts, aircraft disassembly, staff offices, and more. This expansion is over and above the 90,000 sq ft of hangar space secured with the acquisition of White Industries and Loewen's Mooney Salvage earlier this year."We are not only dominating, but also revolutionizing the way aviation parts are sold and purchased,” says Jared Boles, President of BAS Part Sales.“With our recent acquisitions and the launch of our industry-first mobile app, BAS is setting a new standard. Our continued growth is a testament to our commitment to customer service and our innovative approach to aviation part sales."The added 15,000 sq ft hangar will accommodate increased inventory and house a larger team. With an unrivaled focus on providing comprehensive product details, accompanied by high-quality imagery, BAS Part Sales offers an unparalleled shopping experience in an industry otherwise known for its "call for pricing" approach.The expansion is set to create a minimum of eight new full-time jobs at Greeley airport, ensuring the company maintains its promise of top-tier customer service, rapid shipping, and expansive inventory availability to clients across the globe.BAS Part Sales deviates itself from the status quo in the industry through:.An extensive inventory of aircraft parts, some dating back to the 1940s..Transparent, unbeatable pricing that consistently saves customers significant amounts of money.A state-of-the-art e-commerce platform with exhaustive product details and multiple high-quality images.The industry's first mobile app, simplifying the airplane part discovery and purchasing process.An industry-leading 90-day money-back guarantee.Free same-day shipping on a vast range of items.Worldwide shipping, serving over 70 countries in 2023 alone.Consistently stellar customer reviewsJared Boles, who initiated BAS as a segment of Beegles Aircraft Service, later transitioned BAS into its standalone entity in 2012. The company, now 11 years in operation, stands tall due to its relentless focus on customer satisfaction and adaptation of modern technology in an otherwise traditional industry.For more information on BAS Part Sales and its unique value proposition, visit .About the CompanyFounded over ten years ago, BAS Part Sales offers a massive inventory of airplane parts for models dating back to the 1940s. Having grown to a significant scale with an intense focus on customer service and the adaptation of technology to the industry, the company provides a modern online shopping experience in a fast and secure e-commerce store with deep details, product imagery, and easy product searching. With a 90-day money-back guarantee, free shipping, and unmatched customer service, BAS Part Sales also offers prices that are unbeatable in the used aviation parts market.

