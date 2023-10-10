Sodium Diacetate Market Is Predicted To Increase At A CAGR Of 5.9% By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global sodium diacetate market stands at US$ 614.34 million in 2023 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 5.9% , according to a new study by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Key Companies Profiled



Henan Honghui Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation

W. ULRICH GmbH

Macco Organiques Inc.

Niacet, Kerry Company

Corbion

Vinipul Inorganics Pvt Ltd. Fooding Group Limited

Country-wise Insights

What Makes the United States a Key Market for Sodium Diacetate Manufacturers?

The market in the United States is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.4% and reach US$ 268.1 million by the end of 2033.

Due to the expansion in meat consumption and meat products, there is an exponential rise in the demand for antimicrobials such as sodium diacetate to keep meat from spoiling. This is anticipated to have a positive impact on the worldwide sodium diacetate market. The United States is a major meat-consuming country that is fostering the industry's expansion.

Suppliers of meat products are expanding their product offerings, which is helping to meet the growing need for preservatives such as sodium diacetate and antimicrobials. There is also a growing emphasis on food safety and quality, which drives the use of sodium diacetate as a reliable preservative.

The market in the United States experiences trends in the sodium diacetate industry, including the increasing demand for clean-label and natural food ingredients, the adoption of innovative food preservation techniques, and the focus on product development to cater to changing consumer preferences.

Competitive Landscape

Employing effective marketing methods allows producers to advertise their products and strengthen their brand presence. Key producers of sodium diacetate are gaining a sizable market share as a result. To expand their income streams in the coming years, market players are focusing on tactics such as product launches, investments, and geographical expansions.

Niacet, a sodium preservative expert, was purchased by Kerry Group, an Irish ingredients company, from SK Capital, a private investment firm, in June 2021 for a price of about US$ 1 billion to expand its product line.

Key Segments of Sodium Diacetate Industry Research



By Grade :



Food

Industrial

By Form :



Powder

Granular

By Application :



Food & Beverage Processing





Meat Products





Drinks





Sauce Products



Baking Food



Personal Care & Cosmetic Formulations



Medicine Formulations

Agrichemical Formulations

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Queries addressed in the Sodium Diacetate market report:



Why are the Sodium Diacetate market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Sodium Diacetate market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Sodium Diacetate market? What are the underlying micro-macroeconomic factors affecting the global Sodium Diacetate market?

