Israel’s Navy attacks Gaza Strip’s coastal, residential regions

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Israeli Navy targeted the central regions of the Gaza Strip adjacent to the Mediterranean coastline and residential neighborhoods within the town of Khan Yunis.



Dozens of rockets were launched from Israeli attack boats toward the coastal areas of the city, as reported by the Palestinian state-run WAFA news agency. As of now, there is no available information regarding casualties, injuries, or damage to property.



The Palestinian Hamas group initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel in the early hours of Saturday. They fired a significant barrage of rockets and carried out infiltrations into Israel through land, air, and sea. They cited the unexpected attack as a response to the incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and escalating incidents of settler violence against Palestinians.



In response, the Israeli military commenced Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas within the Gaza Strip.



The number of Palestinians who lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces in Gaza has climbed to 704, including 143 children and 105 women, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry's report on Tuesday. Additionally, the number of individuals wounded has increased to approximately 4,000.



In the ongoing conflict, at least 900 Israelis have been reported killed, and more than 2,600 others have sustained injuries, according to data provided by the Israeli Health Ministry.

