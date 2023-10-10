Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 2.28 To USD 90.13 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil jumped by USD 2.28 to USD 90.13 per barrel on Monday, an increase from last Friday's USD 87.85 pb, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

In a similar fashion, the prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate increased by USD 3.57 and USD 3.59 each, going up respectively to USD 88.15 per barrel and USD 86.38 pb. (end)

