(MENAFN- Hamad Bin Khalifa University) Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation, cordially invites you to the 6th International Conference on Islamic Finance (ICIF), sponsored by Qatar Financial Centre, a two-day conference that will begin October 15, 2023, from 08:30 in Minaretein.



The conference provides a platform for scholars, researchers, and practitioners to engage in discussions about the latest developments and challenges in the field of Islamic finance. With the theme "Advancing Ethical and Sustainable Economy: Islamic Finance Solutions for Environmental, Social, & Economic Challenges in the Digital Age," ICIF will underscore the importance of integrating emerging technologies with Islamic finance to devise innovative solutions for contemporary problems.



The event will feature the participation of Mr. Nasser Al-Taweel, Deputy CEO, Chief Legal Officer and Board Secretary, Qatar Financial Centre; Sheikh Yousef Hassan Khalawi, Secretary-General, al-Baraka Islamic Economics Forum, Saudi Arabia, and Board Member, al-Baraka Group; and Ambassador Musa Kulaklik, Assistant Secretary-General for Administration and Finance, Organization of Islamic Cooperation.



● Location: Auditorium, Minaretein, Education City

● Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

● Time: Opening Ceremony: 08:30 - 09:30 / Interviews: 09:30 - 09:45



Spokespeople available for interviews:



● Dr. Recep Şentürk, Dean, HBKU’s College of Islamic Studies

● Dr. Syed Nazim Ali, Director of the Research Division and Director of the Center for Islamic Economics and Finance, HBKU’s College of Islamic Studies

● Dr. Mohamed Eskandar Shah, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs and Associate Professor of Islamic Finance, HBKU’s College of Islamic Studies

● Dr. Mustafa Disli, Associate Professor, HBKU’s College of Islamic Studies

● Dr. Nazim Shirazi, Professor, College of Islamic Studies





MENAFN10102023005140011592ID1107217277