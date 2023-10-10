Mylife A.D. Seeks Investors To Revolutionize The Future Of End-Of-Life Planning & Remembrance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- myLife A.D., the pioneering platform that redefines end-of-life planning, is actively seeking a small investment with a unique first right of refusal opportunity for investors. This innovative platform offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to provide individuals with peace of mind and a sense of preparedness as they transition from this life to the next.myLife A.D. is dedicated to addressing the fundamental need for end-of-life planning in a comprehensive and deeply personal way. The platform offers a wide range of unique features that set it apart from conventional preparations:Last Will and Testament Creation: Through myLife A.D., users can easily create and update their Last Will and Testament, ensuring that their final wishes are documented and legally recognized.Secure Cloud Vault: Important account details, documents, and passwords can be securely stored in our Virtual Vault, offering a convenient and secure way to share sensitive information with designated individuals.Heartfelt Farewell Messages: Users can record heartfelt voice or video messages for their loved ones, creating a lasting legacy and bringing comfort during difficult times. These messages can be conveyed either prior to or on a designated date following a person's passing.Trustee Designation: The platform allows users to designate a Trustee who will have access to their important information, ensuring a smooth transition and the proper management of affairs.Document Library: A collection of legal materials focused on end-of-life planning and memorialization. Each document has been expertly prepared by legal professionals at RocketLawyer and is available for our members to acquire at an affordable price."We believe that myLife A.D. is not just another end-of-life planning tool; it's a revolutionary platform that empowers individuals to create a lasting legacy of deep personal significance," said Terry Johnson, CEO at myLife A.D. "We understand the complexities and sensitivities surrounding end-of-life arrangements, terminal illnesses, and aging family members. With the unexpected events of the past few years, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of planning for the inevitable has never been more evident. Being prepared is the ultimate peace of mind."myLife A.D. is inviting potential investors to join us in reshaping the future of end-of-life planning. We are currently seeking a small investment with a first right of refusal at a later date to support our mission and help us expand our innovative platform to a wider audience.Investing in myLife A.D. means not only participating in a potentially lucrative venture but also contributing to a more prepared and compassionate society. For more information about this unique investment opportunity and how you can be a part of our journey, please contact Terry Johnson at .About myLife A.D.:myLife A.D. is a groundbreaking platform dedicated to revolutionizing end-of-life planning. We provide individuals with the tools they need to create a lasting legacy and ensure their final wishes are respected. Our platform offers a wide range of features, from Last Will and Testament creation to secure document storage and heartfelt farewell messages, all designed to provide peace of mind during life's most challenging transitions.For more information, visit:

