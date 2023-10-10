Smart Beds Market Is Forecasted To Attain A Valuation Of US$ 6.73 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In 2023, the global smart beds market is projected to be valued at approximately US$ 3.42 billion. According to a study by Fact, the surge in enthusiasm for smart homes is expected to boost the demand for various smart consumer appliances, including smart beds. It is anticipated that smart bed sales worldwide will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%, ultimately reaching US$ 3.73 billion by 2033.

The adoption of smart beds in hospitals is on the rise due to increasing automation and advancements in patient care technology. This trend is further propelling the expansion of the smart bed industry. Additionally, the rapid progress in healthcare infrastructure in various regions, coupled with supportive healthcare initiatives from governments, is contributing to the widespread deployment of smart beds on a global scale.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Key Takeaways from Market Study:

. The global smart bed market is forecasted to reach US$ 6.73 billion by 2033-end.

. High adoption of smart home technologies and increasing prevalence of sleep disorders are boosting the demand for smart beds in the United States.

. Rising trend of smart homes and growing preference for premium sleep solutions are driving the sales of smart beds in Germany.

. Fully-automatic smart beds are widely utilised in the healthcare sector due to their remote monitoring capabilities.

“Growing trend of smart homes and the desire for interconnected devices are encouraging more customers to incorporate smart beds into their home automation setups,” says a Fact analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Co., Stryker Corporation, BodiTrak, and Hill Rom Holdings Inc. are some of the top brands in the smart bed market. These leading companies are investing heavily in research and development activities to create innovative and technologically advanced smart beds. They are continuously introducing new features, such as AI-powered sleep tracking, adjustable firmness, temperature control, and integration with smart home ecosystems, to attract tech-savvy consumers.

. In December 2021, Reverie, a prominent smart bed manufacturer, unveiled a collaboration with Eight Sleep, a leading sleep technology company to create an innovative range of smart mattresses. The mattresses are equipped with cutting-edge sleep tracking and biometric monitoring technology that offers users personalized analysis of their sleep patterns and tailored suggestions.

Key Companies Profiled:

. Invacare Corporation

. Paramount Bed Co.

. Stryker Corporation

. BodiTrak

. Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

. Ultimate Smart Bed

. Arjo AB

. Sleep Number Corporation

. Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

. Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

. Ergomotion Inc.

. Kingsdown, Inc.

Winning Strategies:

Offering personalized solutions to customers is a powerful way to stand out in the market. Key market players are providing customization options such as mattress firmness preferences, sleep tracking data insights, and tailored sleep recommendations to cater to individual needs and earn more. They are also focusing on collaborations and partnerships to increase their consumer base.

. In September 2021, Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, a leading producer of smart beds, unveiled a significant partnership with Hologenix, LLC. This collaboration aimed to pioneer a novel smart bed technology by integrating infrared energy into the mattress fab

Key Segments of Smart Bed Industry Research:

. By Product Type :

o Manual

o Semi-automatic

o Fully-automatic

. By End User :

o Residential

o Hospitals

o Hospitality

. By Distribution Channel :

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Online

. By Region :

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o East Asia

o South Asia & Oceania

o MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Smart Bed include:

. What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Smart Bed Market growth?

. What are the main challenges faced by players in the Smart Bed market Demand?

. With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Smart Bed market landscape change over the forecast period?

. What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Smart Bed market size?

. Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail:

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year.