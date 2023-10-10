Ukraine Had 0.5% Inflation In Sept, Annual Figure Fell To 7.1%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Consumer prices in Ukraine rose 0.5% in September after dropping
1.4% in August and 0.6% in July, Ukrainian media reported, citing
the State Statistics Service.
Annual inflation slowed to 7.1% in September from 8.6% in August
and 11.3% in July.
Core inflation was 0.9% in September and zero in August, as in
July. It slowed to 8.4% in annual terms in September, from 10% in
August and 12.3% in July, Azernews reports, citing
Interfax.
Headline inflation was 3% and core inflation was 4.1% for 9M
2023.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 0.5% in price in
September. Vegetables fell the most, by 9.7%. Prices for fruits,
processed grain products, rice, sunflower oil, fish and fish
products fell 0.4-5.1%. Prices for eggs rose 12.3%, and prices for
butter, sugar, meat and meat products, salo, bread and milk went up
0.5-1.3%.
Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by
0.7%, due to 1.4% growth for tobacco products.
Clothing and footwear prices increased by 7.8%, including
footwear by 8.2% and clothing by 7.6%.
Transport fares grew 2.2% due to a 4.9% rise in the cost of
fuels and lubricants. Rail fares fell 3.2%.
Education services increased in price by 9.9%, with secondary up
13.9%, higher 11.5% and preschool 5.4%.
The National Bank of Ukraine at the end of July improved its
inflation outlook for the year, from 14.8% to 10.6%, but said last
week that it planned to continue to revise this down.
Ukraine had headline inflation of 26.6% in 2022 and 10% in 2021,
and core inflation of 22.6% and 7.9%, respectively.
