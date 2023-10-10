Armenian Lobbyists Squander Money By Bribing Corrupt Politicians

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
The show is over and the stage curtains are down, but there is
still a ruckus behind the stage.
The stage of the game created by separatism in Garabagh also
ended after the September 20 anti-terrorist measures. The
protagonists of the game were brought to Baku to be "awarded" in a
Baku style. Some parties even discussed the arrangement of the
scene in the city of Garanada, Spain, and finally a document was
signed about the finale. So all these games and scenes were the
main plot of a 30-year plan, which was botched in just 23 hours and
43 minutes.
But it seems that even though the main players are where they
deserve to be, the scriptwriters are still thinking of coming up
with a new game plan. Such impudence as disregarding the laws is
precisely their basic doctrine.
Armenia's delegate to PACE Vladimir Vardanyan will allegedly
hold a hearing on the humanitarian pledge in PACE on October 12 in
the so-called "artsakh". Two questions arise here: either those
sitting on the high chair in PACE are deaf, or the Armenian
delegation is suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
On the other hand, The California Armenia Legislative Caucus
Foundation, funded by the Armenian lobby, has made another stupid
move. Thus, the foundation, which appealed to US President Joe
Biden, asked the White House to take immediate steps to send a
humanitarian aid and peacekeeping team to the so-called
"Nagorno-Karabakh", which exists nowhere in the world. The funniest
moment was his special exaggeration of the continuing "humanitarian
crisis" in Garabagh - some old school method cheating; isn't it?.
Indeed, the useless Armenian lobby can neither understand victory
nor defeat. Their job is to capture all politicians, from the US
Congress to the PACE, with dirty money. Just as Seth Magaziner, who
is engaged in unknown work in the US Congress, utters a word as
soon as he puts the bribe in his pocket.
But this is not yet the full game of separatists and lobbyists.
Armenian separatism, which is capable of resorting to all tricks
and provocations and, most importantly, is adept at persuading
unnecessary people for its favour in various ways, has managed to
mislead even Iran, which has repented and returned to the right
path after many big mistakes. The other day, an Iranian deputy
named Shahriar Heydari allegedly said that "Karabakh traditionally
belongs to Armenians." Apparently, that Iranian deputy also
benefited a little from the bribe received from the far west, so
that he was able to tell the big lie so "courageously".
But no matter what, no matter how much money they squander, and
no matter how much bribed politicians utter their words, Azerbaijan
has chosen its own path and is resolutely moving forward on that
path. Whoever it is, they know very well that such useless games
cannot harm the political principles of Azerbaijan. Prior to that,
one of their other members, Bob Menendez, took the same step and
went extra miles to do whatever evil he could against Azerbaijan.
But everyone saw his fate - although they still can't learn from
it.
Azerbaijan is in no hurry. We see what they do and remember
everything. Of course, everything has an end - just as we saw the
end of the previous ones.
MENAFN10102023000195011045ID1107217226
