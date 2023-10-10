Pentagon Says U.S. Congress Should Support Ukraine And Israel Simultaneously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Army will need Congress to approve additional funding to ensure the Pentagon's munitions production and acquisition plans can simultaneously meet the needs of both Israel and Ukraine.

U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth made the comments on Monday, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .

"One thing that is really important in terms of the munitions in particular and our ability to support both potentially the Israelis and the Ukrainians simultaneously is additional funding from Congress to be able to increase our capacity, in terms of our capacity to expand production and then to also pay for the munitions themselves," Wormuth said.

Congress discussing yearlong Ukraine aid package of up to $100B – WSJ

She expressed hope that Congress would approve the provision of additional aid.

Wormuth said the Army was still in "early stages" of reviewing Israel's requests for support, including whether providing such assistance would affect U.S. military readiness. The U.S. has carried out similar reviews weighing Ukrainian requests for assistance.

"But I would argue, that just as we lean forward with Ukraine, I think the intent is to lean forward in support of Israel," she said.

