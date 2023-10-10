Klimkin Says U.S. Will Not Weaken Support For Ukraine Because Of Events In Israel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said he believes that the United States will not weaken its support for Ukraine due to the possible outbreak of war in the Middle East, as they consider armed conflicts in the global context of confrontation between democracies and dictatorships.

The diplomat made the comments on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"In fact, it can be the opposite - the concentration of American efforts. I don't see the Americans saying 'no,' now we don't support Ukraine,' because they see it globally. They see it as a confrontation between democracies against dictatorships, regimes etc. And losing somewhere means losing all wars... Losing on one front means that you are weaker on all fronts," Klimkin said.

According to him, the Americans and the West have the ability to fight "on any number of fronts," but the question is whether they want it.

In this context, Klimkin noted that Ukraine should also think about what it should do in the current situation and "prepare for a marathon."

"We need to understand that we need our own weapons production, we need social stability so that we stand to the end and realize that Putin will fall, and we will survive him one hundred percent. And we can do this only with the West, as it should be a joint history," the diplomat said.

Early on October 7, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel. Militants invaded the country, simultaneously launching a massive missile attack.

Israel has officially declared a state of war.

The United States, the EU, Ukraine and a number of other countries have condemned the attacks on Israel.