UK-Kazakhstan Renewable Energy Co-Work Steps Up - Trade Commissioner (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The collaboration
between the UK and Kazakhstan in boosting cleaner renewable energy
capacity is gaining pace, Kenan Poleo, His Majesty's Trade
Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Region and British
Consul General, Istanbul, told Trend in an exclusive interview.
Trade between the UK and
Kazakhstan
Our (the UK and Kazakhstan) bilateral trading relationship is
going from strength to strength and has huge potential for
businesses in both our countries.
Total trade in goods and services between our countries was 2.1
billion British pounds in the four quarters to the end of the first
quarter of 2023 (from the second quarter of 2022 through the first
quarter of 2023), an increase of 5.8 percent on the year before
(from the second quarter of 2021 through the first quarter of
2022). However, the important thing for me is not the current trade
volume but the direction.
Both Kazakhstan and the UK have committed to boosting
collaboration and improving economic links. I am confident that we
will see more and more businesses signing deals and working
together over the coming years for the benefit of both our
countries.
Prospects for UK-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan energy
cooperation
As His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for the region, I cover both
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and I am always pleased to see countries
across the region collaborating on new projects.
The UK has been the largest investor in Azerbaijan for a number
of years, largely driven by the presence of BP in the energy
sector. Recently, the UK government signed a MoU on Energy
Transition Cooperation with Azerbaijan to share best practices on
clean energy, energy efficiency, low-carbon technologies, and
energy market transition.
The UK has world-leading expertise in clean energy and is always
open to cooperating on the utilization of new, innovative, and
green technologies in the energy sector.
As just one recent example of this, a UK consultancy firm, BVG
Associates, recently developed an offshore wind roadmap for
Azerbaijan via a study by the World Bank, which has estimated the
country's offshore wind potential at 157 GW.
The collaboration between the UK and Kazakhstan to boost cleaner
renewable energy capacity is gaining pace and showing great
potential.
Kazakhstan has committed to reaching net zero by 2060 in its
carbon neutrality strategy, which will involve ambitious work
across a variety of sectors.
The UK government has signed a MoU on a Strategic Partnership on
Low Carbon Hydrogen with Kazakhstan, which will help share best
practices on low carbon hydrogen technologies as well as energy
market transition. Additionally, we are also taking clear and
practical steps to help boost business connections in green energy.
This was demonstrated recently, when my team in Kazakhstan led a
senior delegation of Kazakh businesses to Aberdeen, one of the most
impressive clean energy hubs in the UK.
The delegation met their counterparts in the UK, exchanged
knowledge and best practice tips, and he looks forward to further
fruitful bilateral discussions ahead.
UK's benefit from the Middle
Corridor
The UK is committed to increasing trade and energy cooperation
with Central Asian countries, including sustainable transport
links. The 'Middle Corridor' project can assist in boosting trade
sustainability by improving connectivity from the Kazakh/Chinese
border to the entire region via Türkiye and beyond.
We see this as a brilliant opportunity for HMG and other
partners to both facilitate investment in infrastructure and
support political agreements to create a predictable economic
logistics pathway for Central Asia.
Potentially new prospects of cooperation between the
UK and Kazakhstan
I had the privilege to travel to Kazakhstan on my first official
visit in May. It was brilliant to see and experience firsthand just
how many exciting opportunities there are for innovative British
businesses.
Our countries enjoy a growing partnership, and we are committed
to expanding cooperation across a range of priority sectors,
including technology.
OneWeb is a brilliant example of what can be accomplished when
two countries work together. We expect construction of the UK's
OneWeb ground station (a station for transmitting and receiving
signals from a low-orbit satellite constellation) in the Almaty
region to be fully commissioned by the end of this year, providing
satellite connectivity to countries across Eurasia.
During my visit to Kazakhstan, I had the chance to explore one
of the most exciting areas of cooperation: mining. It was great to
explore how the UK's expertise in the full mining lifecycle,
including low-carbon solutions, can support the transition to a
cleaner, greener future for Kazakh businesses.
Education is another key sector of cooperation. 2024 will mark
the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Intergovernmental Agreement on
Cooperation in the Fields of Education, Science, and Culture
between the UK and Kazakhstan.
Education is a great sector, which demonstrates what can be
accomplished when we work together. When De Montfort University
opened in Almaty in 2021, it was the first international university
to open a campus in Kazakhstan, and just last month, Heriot-Watt
launched three dual degree programs in partnership with Zhubanov
University in Aktobe. This is great news for the UK and Kazakhstan,
and I want to see more success stories like these.
