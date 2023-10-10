Piles Hospital In Pune: Your Path To Early Recovery Without Bleeding And Stitches

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 9, 2023 1:44 am - Atharva Hospital, the top piles hospital in Pune believes in quality medical service to patients. Right from your first visit, till you are fully recovered, they are extremely supportive of the patients.

Do you know, you can get complete relief from the painful bleeding piles within 20 minutes? Thousands of patients suffering from piles don't get proper treatment or visit hospitals in fear. They think or have been told that piles surgery is painful or piles surgery doesn't provide permanent relief. These are not true and completely baseless. If you are suffering from piles visit Atharva Hospital, the piles hospital in Pune, and see how your opinion regarding this treatment changes!

Piles are very much treatable and can be completely cured with surgery. All you need is proper treatment and after-surgery care. Most of the piles patients just overlook the after-surgery care. When they find that the bowel movements are happening normally or there are no symptoms of pain or bleeding, they start eating or doing whatever they like. When you have piles and related issues, you know the disruptions the disease causes. Your daily routine is hampered. You cannot focus on your jobs. It becomes uncomfortable all the time. You cannot sit at the desk for a long time. In the office, your performance degrades. At home, you become petulant. Life becomes different and stressful.

Atharva Hospital in Pune has introduced the most modern and unique BEIM technology for piles surgery. This is a prominent piles hospital in Pune where patients from all over India visit for early and complete recovery from all kinds of piles. Apart from piles, they also provide modern treatments for piles, fissures, fistula, hernia, pilonidal sinus, etc.

BEIM technology is a patent technology available at Atharva Hospital. It's a proven surgical process with maximum cases of complete recovery from piles. BEIM stands for Biological Electrical Impedance Auto-Measurement. In this modern and one of its kind surgery, the affected tissues are made dry and hard without carbonization. BEIM pincers generate heat quickly to vaporize the water inside the affected tissues instantly. The technology uses artificial intelligence to automatically set the timer for vaporization without carbonization. The other systems need a manual setting of the timer that couldn't predict the exact time of complete vaporization. In BEIM technology, the base is made dry and hard to seal the base of the affected tissues and then operate the affected part. The surgery needs no stitches after the surgery. As the base is made dry and hard, there would be no bleeding as well.

About Atharva Hospital: This Hospital specializes in piles, fistula, fissure, pilonidal sinus, rectal abscess, laparoscopic, and general surgeries. The hospital is also a trusted destination for all types of dental issues and surgeries. Under the strong and able supervision of Dr. Sandip Agarwal and Dr. Snigdha Agarwal, Atharva Hospital is one of the most trusted multispecialty hospitals in India and the only place to get piles operated with BEIM technology.

