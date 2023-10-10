AAFT Celebrates National Cinema Day, Acknowledging India's Cinematic Excellence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The AAFT School of Cinema, a bastion of cinematic creativity and learning, celebrated the much-revered National Cinema Day on 23rd September with great zeal and enthusiasm. This day holds immense significance in the Indian film industry, honoring the art of cinema and its profound impact on the nation and the world.



India, known as the largest film-producing country globally, contributes a staggering number of approximately 2000 films annually, spanning across 28 official languages. The nation boasts an impressive network of 10,000 active theatres, selling a remarkable 5 billion theatre tickets each year, showcasing the sheer magnitude of the country's love for cinema.



The influence of Indian cinema has transcended borders, captivating audiences worldwide. Hindi cinema, in particular, has garnered tremendous popularity on the global stage, underlining its universal appeal and captivating storytelling.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a stalwart in the film industry, and President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, extended his warmest congratulations to all cinema aficionados and professionals on this auspicious day. Dr. Marwah emphasized the recent successes of Indian films like“Pathan,”“Gadar 2,” and“Jawan,” which have demonstrated the growing appreciation for Indian cinema owing to captivating storylines and compelling narratives.



Highlighting his active involvement in the Indian film industry, Dr. Marwah shared his honour of serving on the board of the Film Federation of India, the apex body of Indian cinema. He also mentioned his membership with the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), showcasing his commitment to furthering the industry's growth and development.



The celebration at the AAFT School of Cinema included an insightful overview of Indian cinema, providing students with a glimpse into the rich heritage and progress of the industry. Engaging discussions and interactions related to cinema were conducted, enriching the students' understanding of the dynamic world of filmmaking.



The National Cinema Day celebration at AAFT School of Cinema in association with International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry encapsulated the essence of Indian cinema – a fusion of art, culture, and innovation, inspiring the next generation of cinematic talent.



