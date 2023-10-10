Thailand ICT Market Analysis, Market Forecast, Market Statistics | Market Size And Outlook Report 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thailand ICT Market value is estimated at US$ 18.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.0% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview Thai government has actively promoted ICT infrastructure and digital transformation. Thailand 4.0, the government's digital economic policy, focuses on expanding digital infrastructure, supporting R&D, and encouraging digital innovation and entrepreneurship. The proliferation of e-commerce platforms and online marketplaces has resulted in an increase in digital transactions. Thai customers are increasingly purchasing online, resulting in increased demand for digital payment solutions, logistics services, and secure online platforms.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, Thailand ICT market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, enterprise size, industry vertical and geography/regions (including North Thailand, Eastern Thailand, Central Thailand, South Thailand) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for Thailand ICT market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Subscription) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on Thailand ICT market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Based on type, IT services is anticipated to dominate ICT market as it is responsible for development of custom software solutions for businesses. Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment is dominating the Thailand ICT market owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based services for secured payment gateways.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 18.7 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 30.1 billion Growth Rate 7.0% Key Market Drivers

Increasing initiatives and investments

Increasing internet penetration High mobile phone penetration rate Companies Profiled

Cisco Systems

IBM

Huawei Technologies

Dell Technologies Amazon

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

The Thai ICT market is fragmented, with numerous firms present. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Thailand ICT market include,

In February 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) signed an agreement with Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) to bring digital transformation to the country.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to Thailand ICT market growth include Cisco Systems, IBM, Huawei Technologies, Dell Technologies, and Amazon, among others.

RationalStat has segmented Thailand ICT market based on type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region



Thailand ICT Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type



Hardware



Software



IT Services

Telecommunication Services

Thailand ICT Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Enterprise Size



Small



Medium

Large

Thailand ICT Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Industry Vertical



BFSI



IT & Telecom



Government



Retail



E-commerce



Manufacturing

Others (Energy & Utilities)

Thailand ICT Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



Thailand ICT Market





North Thailand





Eastern Thailand





Central Thailand South Thailand

Key Questions Answered in the ICT Report:



What will be the market value of Thailand ICT market by 2030?

What is the market size of Thailand ICT market?

What are the market drivers of Thailand ICT market?

What are the key trends in Thailand ICT market?

Which is the leading region in Thailand ICT market?

What are the major companies operating in Thailand ICT market? What are the market shares by key segments in Thailand ICT market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

