Blend Of Conditions With Scattered Rainfall Forecast Tuesday

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- Jordan is bracing for a day of mixed weather conditions on Tuesday, as clouds gather and temperatures remain relatively moderate.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), partly to occasionally cloudy skies are expected, with intermittent rainfall scattered across the country. Some regions may experience thunderstorms and even hail. As the evening approaches, conditions are anticipated to gradually stabilize.Winds will be moderate in speed, blowing from the northwest, and may sporadically stir up dust in desert areas.The JMD has issued warnings about early morning fog over mountainous areas, which may reduce horizontal visibility. Drivers should also exercise caution on wet roads during rain showers. Additionally, the risk of reduced visibility due to dust, especially in desert regions, is a concern.On Wednesday, the weather is forecast to remain mild, with temperatures typical for the autumn season. Cloud cover will vary at different altitudes, and winds will maintain a moderate speed, occasionally shifting to a northwesterly direction.Thursday's weather is expected to continue the trend of mild conditions with moderate temperatures. Low-altitude clouds are likely to appear, and northwest winds will persist at a moderate pace.By Friday, most of Jordan will experience mild autumn weather, with somewhat warmer conditions in the valleys, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions.Today's peak temperatures will be between 28 and 26 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 16 or even 14C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have warmer weather, with highs of 36C and lows of 23C.