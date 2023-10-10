Chetu To Exhibit At G2E Gaming Tradeshow

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a leading developer of world-class, custom software solutions, today announced it would highlight the power of customized gaming software solutions at the Global Gaming Expo, or G2E, set for Oct. 9-12 in Las Vegas.



"We are looking forward to meeting with gaming company executives who want to learn about the latest technologies that are revolutionizing their industry," said Ranjeet Kumar, Chetu's Project Manager overseeing the gaming software team. "Chetu uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence and the latest technologies to bring the gaming industry to the next level."



Kumar's gaming software developers work on the entire gaming ecosystem, including slot/gaming machines, payment modernization, iGaming, sports betting, virtual reality gaming, and much more.



"Chetu creates specialized gaming software solutions, such as regular and mobile gaming systems, land-based systems, online casino systems, sports-focused platforms, and video game development," Kumar added.



Chetu, with more than 2,800 industry-specific on-demand software developers, provides scalable, cost-effective software solutions to startups, SMBs, and even enterprise clients in the gaming industry.



To meet with Chetu's software development experts and learn how they can address your gaming needs, please visit booth 2818.



For more information on Chetu's expertise in the gaming industry or to request a consultation, please visit Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 14 locations throughout the U.S. and abroad.



