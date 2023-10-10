Tajikistan Expects Increase In Electricity Generation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 10. Tajikistan expects an increase in electricity generation by 375 MW, Sorbon Kholmahmadzoda, the Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources, said at the Energy Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized that the implementation of joint hydropower projects in Tajikistan will help meet the growing demand for electricity in Uzbekistan and other countries in the region in the future.

According to the country's Statistical Agency, Tajikistan produced nearly 10.7 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in the first half of this year, with 95 percent of it being generated by hydroelectric power plants.

Sorbon Kholmahmadzoda noted that SCO countries are actively participating in harnessing Tajikistan's hydroelectric potential. For example, a joint-stock company has been established with Uzbekistan for the construction and operation of hydroelectric power stations in the Zeravshan river basin in Tajikistan.

Their joint project includes the construction of the Yavan HPP worth $282 million and the Fandaryo HPP worth $270 million, with their total capacity estimated at 320 MW. Both HPPs are expected to generate approximately 1,400 million kWh of electricity per year.

According to Kholmahmadzoda, in the short term, the electricity generated by these power stations will be directed to meet the increasing demand in Uzbekistan, and in the medium and long term, it will be supplied to other countries in the region.

He also mentioned that the largest hydropower plants in the country are undergoing check-ups.