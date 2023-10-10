Zelensky Enacts NSDC Decision To Allocate Over 21% Of GDP For Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree implementing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to allocate more than 21% of the gross domestic product for defense.

The decree has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

The NSDC decided that the government should envisage at least 21.6% of GDP for defense during the finalization of the draft law on the state budget for 2024. At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers should allocate at least UAH 1.69 trillion to finance Ukraine's security and defense sector.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that this year the state would earmark almost UAH 2 trillion for the country's security and defense sector.