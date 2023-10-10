U.S. Congress Discussing Yearlong Ukraine Aid Package Of Up To $100B WSJ

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pro-Ukraine supporters from both parties in the U.S. Senate want to pass a much bigger yearlong aid package for Ukraine in the coming weeks, with a price tag between $50 billion and $100 billion.

That's according to The Wall Street Journal , Ukrinform reports.

Senators from both parties told the media outlet that they see more sense in one large package than in several smaller ones. Such a package could be passed between October 16, when the Senate returns from recess, and November 17, when the current temporary spending law expires.

U.S. preparing new $200M military aid package for Ukraine – Reuters

On October 7, The Telegraph reported that U.S. President Joe Biden was going to ask Congress for a $100 billion aid package for Ukraine.