Philippines To Host 2Nd International Youth Basketball Championship 2023

The Philippines today announced the launch of the 2nd International Youth Basketball Championship 2023 (2nd IYBC 2023) . The four-day tournament, taking place from December 17-20, 2023, is being organized by the National Youth Basketball League – Pilipinas (NYBL) and is supported by the Parent Group of the Thai Youth Basketball Players (founder of the IYBC) and will offer an international opportunity for young basketballers from the Philippines and other parts of the globe to participate in this exciting and competitive tournament.

Mr. Fernando B. Arimado , IYBC 2023 PHILIPPINES - Managing Director and the Founder of National Youth Basketball League – Pilipinas (NYBL) commented that the Philippines is globally recognized for its amateur and professional basketball leagues as basketball is the Philippines' most widely played and most popular sport. The 2nd IYBC 2023 will definitely attract great interest and increase the importance of youth basketball activities in the Asia Pacific region.

“The 2nd IYBC 2023 will be very competitive. As well as local teams, players from other countries will be coming here to the Philippines to participate in this event. Going against different styles of play can challenge players in new ways, take them to the next level, and even improve their chances of forging a career in basketball in the future,” added Mr. Arimado.

Founder of the International Youth Basketball Championship (IYBC), Ms. Chupit Chutitum said,“The International Youth Basketball Championship or IYBC is a great initiative that will bring local and international youth together in a meaningful way. Not only will it enable young players to compete on the court but also allow them and their families to tour the host countries, meet new people, develop friendships, and have first-hand experience of another culture.”

The 1st IYBC in Bangkok, THAILAND on April 10-13, 2023 was highly successful where 41 competitive teams from the ASEAN countries showcased their skill, talent, and excellent teamwork. The 4 day-tournament was very well attended by 4,200 athletes, coaches, team managers, and visitors from both Thailand and overseas countries.

The 2nd IYBC 2023 will take place on December 17-20, 2023 at Xavier School , Metro Manila, the PHILIPPINES. It is an open platform for 800-1,000 young basketball athletes between the ages of 13-17 years old from the Philippines and other countries around the globe to participate in this exciting and challenging competition. It will be conducted in accordance with the 5on5 rules of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The 2nd IYBC 2023 is now officially open for registration. For more information about the tournament, please visit .