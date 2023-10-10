GOP Lawmakers Crack The Whip Against Huawei, SMIC

(MENAFN- Asia Times) US Republican lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to strengthen its sanctions against Huawei and SMIC to prevent the Chinese tech giants from getting access to chip-manufacturing tools and chip-design resources.

After US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on October 4 that reports of Huawei's recent 7-nanometer chip breakthrough were“incredibly disturbing,” US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and House Select Committee on China Chairman Mike Gallagher called for“full blocking” sanctions against Huawei.

In a letter to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the congressional duo said the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS)“does not understand China's industrial policy, does not understand China's military goals and does not understand technology at all - and does not have the will to act.”

“From granting SMIC validated end-user status in 2007 to decontrolling chip production tools, including lithography machines, in 2015 to a loophole-riddled licensing policy for SMIC's entity listing in 2020, the BIS has been enabling SMIC's rise for more than a decade,” they said.

McCaul and Gallagher also averred the BIS must stop companies in China from circumventing US export control rules announced on October 7, 2022, and entity listings making the provision of cloud computing subject to licensing requirements.

Reuters reported on October 6 that an updated rule curbing exports of US chip-making equipment to China is in the final stages of review. In a hint of the updates to come, a regulation titled,“Export controls to Semiconductor Manufacturing Items, Entity List Modifications,” was posted on the Office of Management and Budget's (OMB) website on October 4.

Export control rules are generally not posted by OMB until there is agreement between the Departments of State, Defense, Commerce and Energy on their content, Reuters reported citing former officials. The updates would add restrictions and close loopholes in rules first unveiled on October 7, 2022, the Reuters report said.