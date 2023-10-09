Blitzers To Face Braves In ILT20 Development Tournament Final

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 12:37 AM

ILT20 Blitzers reached the final of the ILT20 Development Tournament with an eight-wicket win over ILT20 Pearls in the first semifinal in Dubai on Monday.

After restricting Pearls to 135 for eight in 20 overs, Blitzers reached home in the 17th over, losing just two wickets.

Kamran Atta remained unbeaten on 44, while Usman Khan made 43 and Aryan Lakra scored 35.

Matiullah Khan took three wickets as Pearls were restricted to a modest score.

In the final on Tuesday, Blitzers will take on ILT20 Braves who beat ILT20 Marvels in the second semifinal on Monday night.

Batting first, Braves made 162 for seven in 20 overs as Asif Khan top-scored with 73.

In reply, the Marvels were all out for 129 with Abdul Ghaffar taking four wickets for Braves.

The tournament is aimed at providing a potentially life changing opportunity to UAE players with 13 spots for local players still up for grabs in the DP World ILT20 Season 2.

So far, the six franchises have retained 11 UAE players as part of their squads for Season 2. This means 13 spots are still up for grabs (franchises need to have at least four UAE players in their squads).

The second edition of the ILT20 will be played from January 19 to February 18 in 2024.

