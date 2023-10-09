UAE President, Austrian Chancellor Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held discussions by telephone today with the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Karl Nehammer, to review bilateral ties and explore opportunities to build upon the strategic partnership between the UAE and Austria for the benefit of both nations.

His Highness and the Austrian Chancellor also addressed the latest developments in the region and their grave implications, emphasising the need for urgent de-escalation and restraint to safeguard the lives of civilians.

The two sides stressed the importance of swift and concerted action by the international community to support diplomatic efforts aimed at avoiding further conflict that jeopardises the security and stability of the region and its people.