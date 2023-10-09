US Embassy Condemns Panama Media Censorship

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

On Monday, October 9, Journalist Álvaro Alvarado went to the headquarters of the Electoral Tribunal, where he was given the resolution certifying the admission of the complaints presented by lawyers of former president Ricardo Martinelli, and ordering measures against him and two digital media.

The Electoral Organization management decided to admit the complaint and ordered the digital media Foco Panamá, Clearly Panamá and journalist Álvaro Alvarado to suspend publications related to the former president, who is also a presidential candidate for the May 5 2024 elections..

Alvarado told TVN Noticias that, "according to the resolution I have to download all this material, that there are dozens of publications related to former president Ricardo Martinelli publications that I have made based precisely on news events, because I do this as a journalist and a citizen of this country. I am not a candidate for anything, I am not a member of any political party, nor is anyone paying me to do this, I am fighting for the right to freedom of expression that all Panamanians have. "

TVN Noticias tried to obtain an interview with an official from the Electoral Tribunal, but the communications department was informed that there would be no comments on the matter.

Meanwhile, The US Embassy in Panama has spoken out on social networks about the "censorship actions" against journalists' media outlets.

"The recent censorship actions against journalists and media outlets are a cause for concern. These acts can undermine democracy and the right to information ," said the Embassy.