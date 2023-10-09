Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Announces Strong Financial Results For Second Quarter Of 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Fr8Tech demonstrated steady growth in Q2 2023 reporting a 29% increase in revenue and a 93% rise in margin compared to 2022 reporting

The company projects that it will hit revenues up to $42 million in 2023 – an increase over the previous year at approximately $27 million

Fr8Tech offers technology solutions that include a freight matching platform for OTR shipping internationally, a dedicated truck services and operations platform, and an LTL freight matching platform in Mexico Fr8Tech continues to dedicate its offering to innovative solutions that enhance and innovate the transportation industry and simplify and optimize supply chain processes while facilitating shareholder value

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT)

(“FR8Tech”), a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process, providing a platform for B2B cross-border shipping in the USMCA region, recently reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, concluding on June 30, 2023. The company has demonstrated steady growth, achieving a 29% increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter and a 93% rise in margin compared to the same year-to-date period last year ( ).

Fr8Tech projects that during 2023, it will hit revenues between $36 million and $42 million – compared to preliminary 2022 revenues of approximately $26 to $27 million. The company's freight platform was designed to provide carriers with increased growth opportunities while affording...

