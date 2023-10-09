Jagannath Temple In Odisha's Puri: Dress Code For Devotees Soon. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri will enforce a dress code for devotees from next year. According to a report in PTI,

the dress code for devotees in the temple will come into effect from 1 January 2024.\"The dress code will be strictly enforced inside the temple from January 1, 2024. Security personnel deployed at 'Singha Dwar' of the temple, and Pratihari servitors inside the temple have been assigned the responsibility to enforce the code,\" Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief Ranjan Kumar Das, PTI reported the decision to enforce dress code for devotees at Jagannath Temple was taken?After a few people were found in the temple in \"indecent\" dresses, the decision to enforce the dress code was taken.\"It is our responsibility to maintain the dignity and sanctity of the temple. Unfortunately, some people have been found visiting the temple without caring about the religious sentiments of others,\" Das said as quoted by PTI.\"Some people were found in the temple wearing torn jeans pants, sleeveless dresses, and half-pants, as if they were strolling on the sea beach or a park. The temple is the abode of God, not a place for entertainment,\" he said code for devotees at Jagannath TempleOn the kind of dresses to be allowed, Das said that it would soon be decided said that the temple administration will start creating awareness about the dress code among the devotees from Tuesday wearing these clothes will not be allowed in

Jagannath Temple from 1 January 2024People wearing half-plants, shorts, torn jeans, skirts, and sleeveless dresses will not be allowed entry into the temple Temple's new dress codeIn July this year, Jharkhand Mahadev Temple in Jaipur district introduced a dress code for devotees and asked them to refrain from wearing ripped jeans, shorts, frocks, night suits, and mini-skirts.

