World Mental Health Day: Here Are 7 Signs Of Depression And Anxiety To Look Out For

Every year on October 10th, World Mental Health Day is honoured. It is a day dedicated to increasing global awareness of mental health concerns and supporting mental well-being. The day's goal is to raise consciousness about the significance of mental health and to mobilise support for mental health education, awareness, and advocacy.

The World Mental Health Day is celebrated to increase awareness. The day raises awareness about mental health concerns, minimises stigma, and promotes open talks about mental health. It also intends to educate individuals and communities on mental health, its potential influence on people's lives, and the resources available for seeking assistance and support.

Recognising World Mental Health Day strives to break down stigmas around mental health, foster a more compassionate community, and guarantee that mental health receives the significance and attention it deserves. Another option to make use of this day is to raise awareness about the mental health issues that many of us encounter. Depression is one of them.







Depression is a mental health illness characterised by continuous sorrow, worthlessness, hopelessness, and a lack of interest or pleasure in activities. It can substantially influence a person's capacity to function in everyday life and can result in various physical and mental symptoms. Continue reading to learn about some of the early indicators of depression.

Depression is a serious mental health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It's important to recognise the signs and symptoms of depression so that individuals can seek help and support when needed. Here are seven common signs of depression to watch out for:

Persistent Sadness or Low Mood: One of the primary symptoms of depression is a constant feeling of sadness, emptiness, or hopelessness. This low mood may last for weeks or months and is often unrelated to a specific event.

Loss of Interest or Pleasure: People with depression often lose interest in activities they once enjoyed. They may withdraw from social interactions, hobbies, and interests.

Changes in Sleep Patterns: Depression can lead to changes in sleep patterns, such as insomnia (difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep) or hypersomnia (excessive sleep). Some individuals may experience both at different times.

Fatigue and Low Energy: Feeling constantly tired and lacking energy is a common symptom of depression. Even simple tasks may become challenging and exhausting.

Appetite and Weight Changes: Depression can affect appetite, leading to significant weight changes. Some people may overeat, gaining weight, while others may lose their appetite and experience weight loss.

Difficulty Concentrating and Making Decisions: Depression can impair cognitive functions, making it difficult to concentrate, make decisions, or focus on tasks. Memory problems may also arise.







Feelings of Worthlessness or Guilt: Individuals with depression often experience intense feelings of worthlessness, guilt, or self-blame. They may ruminate on past mistakes and feel responsible for negative events.

It's important to note that depression can manifest differently in each individual, and not everyone will experience all of these symptoms. Additionally, the severity of symptoms can vary from mild to severe. If you or someone you know is exhibiting signs of depression, seeking professional help is crucial. Depression is a treatable condition, and early intervention can lead to improved outcomes and a better quality of life. Mental health professionals, such as therapists, counselors, or psychiatrists, can provide effective treatment and support for depression.



