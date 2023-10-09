Happy Birthday Rakul Preet Singh: 5 Clothes To Steal From Her Wardrobe

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 33rd birthday today, let's have a look at the actress's gorgeous outfits that are a must-have in every women's wardrobe.

5 clothes to steal from her wardrobe



Rakul Preet Singh's blue cold shoulder sleeves dress is a perfect fit for a party.



The perfect beach dress to steal from Rakul's wardrobe is the orange

mermaid dress.



The black tube slit gown is something every woman must have for a date night.



Rakul's

pink co-ord set is a must have for office wear.

