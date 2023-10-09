Happy Birthday Rakul Preet Singh: 5 Clothes To Steal From Her Wardrobe

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 33rd birthday today, let's have a look at the actress's gorgeous outfits that are a must-have in every women's wardrobe.
5 clothes to steal from her wardrobe
Rakul Preet Singh's blue cold shoulder sleeves dress is a perfect fit for a party.
The perfect beach dress to steal from Rakul's wardrobe is the orange
mermaid dress.
The black tube slit gown is something every woman must have for a date night.
Rakul's
pink co-ord set is a must have for office wear.
