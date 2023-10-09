Pyaasa To Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam: 7 Iconic Films Of Guru Dutt

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pyaasa to Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam are 7 iconic films of Guru Dutt, spanning genres from romance and drama to noir and social commentary, leaving an enduring legacy in Indian cinema

Pyaasa to Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam are 7 iconic films of Guru Dutt, spanning genres from romance and drama to noir and social commentary, leaving an enduring legacy in Indian cinema

Directed by Guru Dutt and co-starring Madhubala, this is a romantic comedy that explores the institution of marriage in a light-hearted manner

Directed by Guru Dutt, this film is a crime thriller with elements of comedy and drama. Guru Dutt plays the role of a taxi driver caught up in a criminal world.

Directed by Abrar Alvi and produced by Guru Dutt, this film is based on a Bengali novel and explores the decadence and decline of a feudal aristocratic family in colonial India

Directed by Guru Dutt, this film tells the story of a successful film director who faces personal and professional challenges

This film is often considered one of the greatest Indian films ever made. Guru Dutt plays the role of a struggling poet in search of recognition and love

Directed by M. Sadiq, this film stars Guru Dutt as a man caught in a complex love triangle. The film is known for its beautiful songs and Guru Dutt's performance