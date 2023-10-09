5 Times Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Showed Couple Goals


10/9/2023 11:00:14 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been the buzz of the town ever since the two made their relationship public. Here are 5 times when the duo showed couple goals.

Happy Birthday Rakul Preet Singh

5 times Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani showed couple goals

Event

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are often seen together attending events.

Vacation

The couple made their relationship public by uploading a picture where the two are holding hands and smiling away at each other.

Dinner

The duo posted a selfie in which they are hugging each other while on a vacation.

Event

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani looked gorgeous when they went out on a dinner date.

Instagram post

Yet again the two walked hand-in-hand with each other in an event.

