5 times Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani showed couple goals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been the buzz of the town ever since the two made their relationship public. Here are 5 times when the duo showed couple goals.



Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are often seen together attending events.



The couple made their relationship public by uploading a picture where the two are holding hands and smiling away at each other.



The duo posted a selfie in which they are hugging each other while on a vacation.



Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani looked gorgeous when they went out on a dinner date.



Yet again the two walked hand-in-hand with each other in an event.

