Nayanthara To Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali Directorial With Ranbir Singh, Alia Bhatt? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nayanthara is reportedly in discussions with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to play a significant role in his upcoming period drama, "Baiju Bawra," which features Ranveer Singh in the titular role.

Nayanthara, known as the lady superstar of South Indian cinema, marked her Bollywood debut with the recent blockbuster, "Jawan." This Shah Rukh Khan starrer has become one of the all-time biggest box office successes in Hindi cinema, where Nayanthara portrayed the character of Narmada Rai, a formidable police officer.







Recent reports from Times Of India suggest that Nayanthara is now in talks for her second Bollywood project. If these reports hold true, she is being considered for a pivotal role in "Baiju Bawra," a musical period drama directed by the esteemed Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

As per the latest updates from Times Of India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has approached Nayanthara for a significant role in "Baiju Bawra," where Ranveer Singh plays the lead role. This musical period drama also stars National award-winner Alia Bhatt as the female lead, and it's important to note that Nayanthara is not replacing her; instead, she is being considered for a separate important character in the film.

However, it's worth mentioning that Nayanthara has not officially signed on for the role at this point. According to the reports, both the filmmakers and Nayanthara, along with her husband and director, Vignesh Shivan, had a meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in March 2023 to discuss the potential collaboration. If all goes well and the terms and conditions are agreed upon, Nayanthara may join the cast of "Baiju Bawra" alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.