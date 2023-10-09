Thank You For Coming Star Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalized; Rhea Kapoor Pays Her A Visit [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shehnaaz Gill has been making her mark in Bollywood following her successful stint in the Punjabi film industry. After her Hindi debut alongside Salman Khan in "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" earlier this year, she teamed up with director Karan Boolani for the sex comedy film "Thank You For Coming," which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. However, amidst the success of her movie, Shehnaaz fell ill and had to be hospitalized, prompting the film's producer, Rhea Kapoor, to pay her a visit.

Shehnaaz Gill was actively promoting her film "Thank You For Coming," which had a theatrical release on October 6. Unfortunately, during her public appearances, she consumed something that didn't agree with her stomach, leading to a severe infection that required hospitalization in Mumbai. The actress took to her Instagram account to update her fans about her health. In a now-viral video, Shehnaaz is seen lying in a hospital bed, dressed in hospital attire, saying, "Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I'm fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhey food infection," which translates to, "Everyone's time comes and goes. That has happened to me too. It will come again. Guys, I'm fine now. I wasn't well. I had a sandwich and got a food infection."

While Shehnaaz shared her health update on Instagram, her co-star and Bollywood veteran, Anil Kapoor, left an encouraging comment. He referred to her as "Mumtaz" and cheered her up, saying, "You are like Mumtaz... the next Mumtaz. Sab dekh rahe hai appreciate kar rahe hai," which means, "Everyone's watching and appreciating you."

In a separate video, Rhea Kapoor, who co-produces "Thank You For Coming" with Ekta Kapoor, was seen leaving the hospital where Shehnaaz Gill is currently receiving treatment for her food infection. Rhea was elegantly dressed in a navy blue co-ord set, with her hair down, as she left the premises in her luxury car. Fans of Shehnaaz Gill showered love and sent their best wishes for her speedy recovery in the comments section.