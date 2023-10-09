Kerala News LIVE: SNC Lavalin Case: Supreme Court To Consider Case Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8:22 AM: Petrol bomb hurled at jeep in Kozhikode



A petrol bomb was hurled at the jeep parked in front of the medical college in Kozhikode. A group of men came on bikes targeted and thrown the petrol bombs to the jeep. This incident is linked to an ongoing gang conflict happened in Poovattuparamba. The police has arrested one person and the search is continuing for others

8.08 AM:

SNC Lavalin case: Supreme Court to consider case today

The Supreme Court will consider the SNC-Lavalin case today (Oct 10).

The case will be considered by a three-member bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan.

The matter, which has been pending for ten years and previously put Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a difficult position, has been listed in front of four benches of the Supreme Court more than 30 times.