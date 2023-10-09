TELF AG publishes new insights on the infrastructure development of Congo

(MENAFN- PR FIRE LIMITED) TELF AG's latest publication, titled 'TELF AG discusses the impact of new African infrastructure on the commodity market', takes into consideration the possible effects of the construction of a new road infrastructure between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania, capable of connecting the mines from the Congo to the ports of East Africa.



TELF AG particularly focuses on the role of road infrastructures in the raw materials market, underlining their crucial role in the development of the territories in which they are built.



TELF AG analyzes the 850 million dollar project, which, within three years, should lead to the creation of a new road segment that will shorten the transport times of raw materials such as cobalt and copper, thus solving some of the major issues that were starting to have negative effects on the vitality of the local commodity market. The article also focuses on the specific role played by some infrastructures for the territories of the nations in which they are built and on their impacts in employment and economic terms for the populations directly involved.



The new road, specifically, will start from Congo and, crossing Zambia, will end in the Tanzanian port of Dar-es-Salaam, where a good part of the raw materials extracted in Congo are sent to European markets. At the moment, as we read in the latest article by TELF AG, the transport of raw materials from the mines to the ports of destination is made quite problematic by the congested situation observed at the border crossings, but also due to the poor conditions of some sections of the road. The new road, in this sense, will not only contribute to the overall health of the raw materials market between Africa and the West but will also significantly improve Congo's logistical potential.



TELF AG has therefore analyzed the logistical situation of the largest cobalt producer in the world, Congo, focusing on the potential effects of a new road capable of connecting it with the ports of Tanzania. In general, the publication focuses on connecting infrastructures (such as roads) to support the commodity market, allowing its products to move easily from one country to another, from a local to a global market.



For further details, readers are advised to access the full publication on the TELF AG website.



