Pasta Sauce Market Size Predicted To Flourish To USD 21.5 Billion By 2030: Rapidly Growing Modern Retail

The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 14.8 Billion in 2021 pasta sauce market will reach USD 21.5 Billion by 2030. The increased acceptance of pasta as a substitute for rice and other staple foods on a global scale is anticipated to support business expansion. Using prepackaged pasta sauce significantly reduces the time needed to gather, process, and prepare all of the sauce's ingredients. Therefore, these products are anticipated to become increasingly popular among professionals in the working class and students. The number of middle-class people has significantly increased worldwide over the past few decades, resulting in an increased dependence on imported food and agricultural products. Rapid urbanisation and a growing middle class have increased demand for convenience packaged foods, especially pasta.



Key Insight of the Pasta Sauce Market



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.58% over the projection period.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.58% over the forecast period. Pasta and pasta sauce are widely consumed in the region because of food globalisation. Additionally, fast-food restaurants have helped to increase pasta's market penetration. Pasta sauce has become increasingly common as it has become an integral component of the cuisine.



The alfredo and four cheese segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.47% in the pasta sauce market over the projected period.



The alfredo and four cheese segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.47% in the pasta sauce market. In most South Asian nations, where the sauce was only recently introduced, there has been an increasing preference for rich and creamy sauce.



Over the projected period, the online & D2C segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.13% in the pasta sauce market.



Over the forecasted period, the online & D2C segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.13% in the pasta sauce market. This is because virtual assistants on most e-commerce sites provide pre-written responses to most consumer questions. The employment of chatbots aids in resolving problems with product buying. Online purchasing grants customers a free pass from standing in line in front of the cash registers.



The meat based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.83% over the projected period in the pasta sauce market.



The meat based segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.83% in the pasta sauce market. The most common meat-based sauces include ragù alla salsiccia, barese ragù, bolognese, neapolitan ragù, and carbonara.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Changing consumer choices and preferences



The varieties of pasta sauces that become more popular are driven by shifting eating patterns, cultural norms, and a rising desire for convenience foods. Manufacturers of pasta sauce frequently develop fresh flavours and ingredients to keep up with changing customer preferences and culinary trends, including international flavours, organic ingredients, and healthier substitutes. Market expansion is highly impacted by health and wellness awareness. Customers want pasta sauces with less sugar, salt, and other additives. Sources of ingredients and sustainability are also emphasised heavily. The demand from customers for locally sourced, organic, and sustainably produced ingredients in pasta sauces is being met by pasta sauce producers, which is anticipated to fuel the market's expansion.



Restraint: Consumers' concerns about their health



The demand for healthier, lower-calorie pasta sauce options is rising as consumers become more health conscious. Due to these health issues, traditional pasta sauces with high sugar, sodium, and preservative contents have difficulties and are anticipated to restrict the growth of the pasta sauce market. Tomatoes, herbs, and spices are just a few ingredients used to make pasta sauce. Changes in the price of these ingredients impact the production costs and, ultimately, the final product pricing. Fresh tomatoes are a seasonal ingredient found in some pasta sauces. It might be difficult for brands that rely largely on fresh ingredients to maintain year-round consistency in product supply. Food safety laws and regulations are very significant for the food business. These regulations must be followed by brands, which raises operational costs.



Opportunity: Increasing popularity of plant-based diets



The demand for vegan pasta sauces is rising as plant-based diets become more popular. Growing numbers of people are embracing vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian lifestyles; therefore, companies are creating pasta sauces without the usual animal-based ingredients. These sauces make flavorful substitutions that suit a variety of dietary choices by combining plant-based proteins, veggies, and legumes. The cornerstone of the standards that consumers increasingly expect is transparency. Pasta sauce brands respond by using transparent labelling and "clean label" procedures. Customers are drawn to sauces with recognisable ingredients and little artificial additives because they want to know what is in their dish. This focus on openness is consistent with a larger trend towards informed and conscious eating choices.



Some of the major players operating in the pasta sauce market are:



. Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A.

. Mars, Incorporated and its Affiliates.

. The Kraft Heinz Company

. Mizkan America Inc.

. Conagra Brands, Inc.

. Goya Foods, Inc.

. Del Monte Corporation

. Mutti S.p.A. Industria Conserve Alimentari

. B&G Foods, Inc.

. Cento Fine Foods



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



. Ragù & Bolognese

. Alfredo & Four Cheese

. Tomato-Based & Marinara

. Pesto

. Others



By Distribution Channel:



. Convenience Stores

. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

. Online & D2C



By Base Type:



. Meat Based

. Vegetable-Based



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



