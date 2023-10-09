WHO Honours Egypt For Progress In Hepatitis C Elimination

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 10 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt, yesterday, received“Gold Tier” status from the World Health Organisation (WHO), for its remarkable progress towards the elimination of Hepatitis C Virus, as a public health problem.

According to the statement, released by the Egyptian presidency, WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, handed over Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, the WHO certification for Egypt's progress in Hepatitis C elimination.

“Egypt has become the first country in the world, to receive the Gold Tier status, on the path to elimination of Hepatitis C after achieving, in record time, a global success story from being the highest, in terms of high rates of Virus C infection, to the first country in the world to reach this outstanding level in eliminating the virus,” said the WHO chief.

Egypt has diagnosed 87 percent of people living with hepatitis C and provided 93 percent of those diagnosed with curative treatment, exceeding the WHO gold tier targets of diagnosing at least 80 percent of people living with hepatitis C, and providing treatment to at least 70 percent of diagnosed people, said a WHO statement posted on the official website.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population statistics, Egypt succeeded in curing 4.5 million infected cases.– NNN-MENA