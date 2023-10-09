Israeli Death Toll Rises To 800 After HAMAS Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The estimated number of people killed in the HAMAS attack and subsequent hostilities has risen to 800.

The Times of Israel reported this, according to Ukrinform.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry says that as of this afternoon, 2,506 injured have been taken to hospitals, including 23 who are in critical condition and 353 who are seriously hurt.

As reported, in the morning on October 7, the Palestinian Islamist group HAMAS launched an attack on Israel. The militants broke through into the country, simultaneously launching a massive missile attack.

Hundreds of people were killed in Israel as a result of HAMAS attacks. Two Ukrainian citizens were among the dead.

Israel officially declared a state of war for the first time since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.