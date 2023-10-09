Waste Colonialism And Fast Fashion Drive Molly Mutt's Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OAKLAND, CALIF., UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- People likely do not know that less than 1% of clothing ends up getting recycled, and that tons of unusable textile waste from around the world is dumped every week in countries like Ghana, Pakistan and Kenya. This has been dubbed waste colonialism.

Fast fashion is killing our planet, and governments around the world are starting to crack down. With global climate change on everyone's mind, it's important to realize the nexus between waste, fashion, lifestyle brands and our environment.

One pet lifestyle brand that's combatting global climate change and waste is an Oakland-based company called Molly Mutt, which is expanding its product offerings to increase access to its climate-conscious line. The new organic line is sold exclusively through Pet Food Experts.

“The problems facing us seem like these huge, uncontrollable and inadequately addressed crises, but the truth is that everyone makes decisions every day and we at Molly Mutt are here to say that every pound of waste matters,” said Molly Mundt, the head of Molly Mutt.“People making better decisions, at-scale and over time, makes a difference. It may seem like a dog bed is a dog bed, but that's not true.”

Molly Mutt, is known for its original designs and innovative offerings, announced Thursday that it is expanding its organic line through Pet Food Experts. The dog beds have fillable inserts for people to upcycle pillows, blankets - even old clothes that cannot be donated, and use them as the inserts together with the Molly Mutt dog bed covers to create a dog bed that naturally calms and comforts dogs, while also keeping unwanted textiles out of landfills.

The expanded organic line is 100% organic and comes in three“wash” finishes: Elysium, Dragonstone and Jupiter. The expansion will increase accessibility to climate-neutral pet lifestyle products and is aligned with the company's commitment to sustainability. Climate-conscious consumers can view the line here.

“Commercial dog beds and other pet lifestyle products are contributing to the crisis of textiles filling up landfills. Molly Mutt is a solution to this waste and our products are climate neutral,” said Molly Mundt, the head of Molly Mutt.“The 'why' behind Molly Mutt is that we need to do better when it comes to caring about our environment and our impact we have through consumer behaviors.”

Since its inception in 2009, Molly Mutt has helped consumers keep millions of pounds of unwanted textiles from entering the waste stream. Molly Mutt is an accredited member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition , and the company and its products are Certified Climate Neutral .

Of the 100 billion garments produced each year, 92 million tons ends up in landfills, which is like a garbage truck dumping a full load of waste every second. The fashion industry's global emissions is projected to increase by 50% in the next seven years. In the United States alone, about 85% of textiles end up in landfills and the time that people wear each garment has decreased by 36% in the last 15 years. You can learn more startling information at Earth.

Molly Mutt also announced recently that it is distributing a selection of its best-selling products, including its patented Molly Mutt "stuff it yourself" dog bed, beautiful 3-in-1 decorative car seat covers, and brand new GOTS-certified organic covers and blankets through Pet Food Experts, a leading specialty pet products distributor that services a vast network of over 6,500 independent pet retailers in 39 states.

