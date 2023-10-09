Digital Radiology Market Expected To Reach $8.3 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 6.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Digital radiology/radiography market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030 radiology is a X-ray imaging technique that uses digital X-ray sensors to capture images instead of films. This gives you an instant preview of the images, which saves time and allows to transmit pictures instantly. Digital radiology is a preferred and approved diagnosis method over traditional analogue X-ray for variety of applications, due to less radiation dosage. There are numerous types of digital radiology detectors in the market, depending on panel size, portability, and system type. Indirect flat panel detectors, computed radiology (CR) detectors, direct flat panel detectors, portable detectors, and fixed detectors. Other classes under these divisions include retrofit X-ray systems and digital X-ray systems. Digital radiography market trends have a wide range of applications in cardiovascular imaging, chest imaging, orthopedics, and dentistry.

List of Key Players :

Medtronics, Agfa-Gevaert group, Hitachi,Ltd, Koninklijke Phillips, Cannon Inc., Detection Technology, General Electrics, , Fujifilm Holdings, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

The global digital radiology market is segmented on the basis of product, application, technology, end user, and region. On the basis product the market is segmented into stationary digital radiology system and portable digital radiology systems. According to stationary digital radiology system segment, it is classified into ceiling-mounted and floor-to-ceiling mounted digital radiology systems. As per portable digital radiology system segment, it is fragmented into handheld radiology systems and mobile radiology systems.

As per application, digital radiography industry it is fragmented into cardiovascular imaging, chest imaging, dental imaging, digital mammography, orthopedic imaging, and other applications. By technology, it is categorized into computed radiography and direct digital radiography. On the basis of end user, digital radiology industry it is categorized into diagnostic center and hospital. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. According to product, portable digital radiology systems dominated the market, due to surge in microbial contamination during radiology. Depending on application, dental imaging dominated the market, due to surge in better image quality for dental procedures technology, direct digital radiography dominated the market ,which is attributed to better efficiency and image optimization features.

