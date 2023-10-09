Implantable Defibrillators Market Expected To Reach $5,612.62 Million By 2030 | CAGR 5.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Implantable Defibrillators Market 2030

The implantable defibrillator market study provides an in-depth analysis along with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Implantable Defibrillator market size was valued at $3,300.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,612.62 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. An implantable defibrillator is an implantable electronic device, which is effective for the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) as well as for arrhythmia. The device can be programmed to detect an abnormal heart rate and to deliver shocks as per requirement. Implantable defibrillators are used to prevent sudden death in patients who sustained atrial fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia. These devices are implanted inside patient's body and perform defibrillation, pacing of heart, and cardioversion. Irregular heart rhythms that require ICD implant include bradycardia, ventricular tachycardia, and ventricular fibrillation.

List of Key Players :

Abbott

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

Imricor Medical Systems

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Livanova Plc Company

Medtronic Plc

Microport Scientific Corporation

Nohen Kohden Corporation

The industry progression is being further driven by ongoing technological advancements and novel product developments in the business space. For instance, Abbott in 2020 declared receiving an FDA nod for its next-gen Gallant ICD and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator devices. As per company officials, the devices offer Bluetooth technology and new patient smartphone applications for enhanced remote monitoring.

The implantable defibrillators market is segmented on the basis of type and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (T-ICDs), subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDS), and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D). The transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (T-ICDs) segment currently dominates the global Implantable Defibrillator market and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period as T-ICDs are the most commonly used devices to treat heart disorders for higher precision and targeted functioning.

North America accounted for a majority of the global Implantable Defibrillators market share in 2020 and is anticipated to a rise in the incidence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), increase in the adoption of S-ICDs, high purchasing power, and availability of advanced healthcare facilities. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable implantable defibrillators market growth during the forecast period due to its high population base, increasing disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness about ICD devices.

