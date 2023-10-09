Empowering The Intelligent Edge With Field Instruments Through Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Excelpoint Systems (Pte) Ltd., a leading distributor providing quality electronics components with integrated R&D capabilities, strengthen its strategic collaboration with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to further enhance and promote ADI's cutting-edge field instrument solutions. This collaboration signifies Excelpoint's dedication to drive the digital transformation of industries by empowering the intelligent edge through advanced field instruments .In today's rapidly evolving industrial landscape , digital transformation is not just a buzzword but an imperative. With the advent of Industry 4.0 and increasing demand for intelligent edge solutions, field instruments serves as a catalyst for this transformation. It provides the data backbone required for real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, and operational excellence.Furthermore, advancements in measurement, processing, security, connectivity, and power management technologies are actively shaping the field instrumentation landscape. These technologies are enabling the development of more intelligent field instruments capable of thriving in demanding environments.ADI, with its cutting-edge technology, has been a pioneering force in this arena, offering connectivity and sensors solutions that empower industries. These efforts prompted Excelpoint to recognize the critical role that field instruments play in driving this transformation.With the addition of the L-Maxim portfolio, we now provide solutions in processor, security, power, and isolation spaces. These solutions have the potential to revolutionize the way industries operate.“Excelpoint is committed to empowering industries to thrive in a digital future. Our strengthened collaboration with ADI underscores our dedication to providing customers with the most advanced solutions in the field instrumentation space.” said Kenny Ng, Director of Product Marketing, Excelpoint.“Together, we are shaping a future where the intelligent edge is synonymous with operational excellence.”For more information about Excelpoint's commitment to field instrumentation advancements and our collaboration with ADI, please visit

